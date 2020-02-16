Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,472 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

