Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,902 Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,319,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

