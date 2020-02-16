Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,795 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.01 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.