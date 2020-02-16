Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

