Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7,721.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.