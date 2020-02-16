Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 98,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 123.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

