Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.