Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

