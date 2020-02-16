Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TAP stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

