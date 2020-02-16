Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $156,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,479 shares of company stock worth $6,534,375 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

