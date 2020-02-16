Monash Absolute (ASX:MA1) Trading Down 1%

Monash Absolute (ASX:MA1) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.03 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.03 ($0.73), 119,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.04 ($0.74).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.17.

Monash Absolute Company Profile (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

