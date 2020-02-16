Monero Classic Price Down 12.4% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $4,350.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00870377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001968 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,043,690 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

