Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,520. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

In other news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

