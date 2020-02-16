Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,440,773.99 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,773.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,463,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

