Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1,739.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.83. 931,939 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

