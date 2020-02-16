Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

MGAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

LON MGAM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.03). 164,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.52. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a market capitalization of $873.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

In related news, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.