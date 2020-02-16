Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 166,841 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Morphic has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after buying an additional 485,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

