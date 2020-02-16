Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.
MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.
Shares of MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
