Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

