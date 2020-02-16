Motco Sells 99 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Motco cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.32 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

