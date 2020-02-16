Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

