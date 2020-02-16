MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 2,744,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

