Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,576 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

