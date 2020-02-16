Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.93 million to $79.01 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Natera by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 979,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 339,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.