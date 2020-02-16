Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.93 million to $79.01 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Natera by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 979,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 339,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.