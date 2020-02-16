National Bank Financial Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

