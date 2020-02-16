National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 474,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

