National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 430,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

