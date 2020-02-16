National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NATI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,138. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

