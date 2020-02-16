National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

NHLD opened at $2.79 on Friday. National has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get National alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.