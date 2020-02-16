Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,139 shares. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.