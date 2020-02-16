Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,021.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 145,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

