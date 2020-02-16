Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.