Needham & Company LLC Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.