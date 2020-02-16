NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 341,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,986,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,416. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.18 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

