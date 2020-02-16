Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 573,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 165,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,906. The company has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Neon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

