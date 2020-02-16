New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NBEV. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NBEV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,824 shares. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

