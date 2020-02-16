New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.63 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

