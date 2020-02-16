New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.96 Million Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of NetApp worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

