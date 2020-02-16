New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.19 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.48% of FormFactor worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM opened at $26.89 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock worth $2,010,052. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Sidoti started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.