New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,196 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ferrari worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $125.30 and a 52-week high of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

