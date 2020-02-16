Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $66,360.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00.

On Monday, December 9th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50.

NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

