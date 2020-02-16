News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in News were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after buying an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. News Corp has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

