News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after buying an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in News by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. News Corp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

