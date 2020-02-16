Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 670,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

NEXA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

