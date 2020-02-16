Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 670,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.
NEXA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.