Next Fuel (OTCMKTS:NXFI) Trading Down 99.9%

Next Fuel Inc (OTCMKTS:NXFI) was down 99.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 918 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Next Fuel (OTCMKTS:NXFI)

Next Fuel, Inc provides water consulting, filtration technology, and services to the oil and gas industry, as well as other industrial water users in agriculture and food processing in the United States. The company offers low energy input pervaporation technology to clean up water used in oil and natural gas production, including Frack drilling; carbon dioxide to product technology that targets the emerging market of carbon footprint elimination; and disc filtration technology to remove high concentrations of suspended solids with particle sizes ranging from 200 microns to 5 microns in size.

