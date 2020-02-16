Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 bn, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Nice also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.09. 284,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.
