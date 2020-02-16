Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 bn, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Nice also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.09. 284,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nice to and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.25.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

