Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.59 million.Nice also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 284,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. Nice has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $182.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nice to and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

