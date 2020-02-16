Nicholas Carter Sells 2,500 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $16,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,102.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

