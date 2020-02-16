Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nike by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 113,920 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,476. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

