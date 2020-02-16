Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,219,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

