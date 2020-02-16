Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3,016.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

GRMN stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

